Graphics from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report, show a downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, but the case numbers are still very high compared to other times during the pandemic. In the two weeks ending Sept. 15, the county recorded 460 new cases. Also on the website but not shown on these graphs is the number of deaths. Six Colquitt County deaths were recorded Wednesday, which is the highest of any single day since the pandemic began. In all, 108 people from Colquitt County have died of COVID since March 2020.