MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local leaders are “in a holding pattern” as state and federal officials debate President Biden’s vaccination mandate, but they are concerned about how to implement it if it becomes a reality.
Biden directed the U.S. Labor Department on Sept. 9 to issue rules for mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. Opposition began immediately from businesses, labor unions and conservative politicians, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
The mandate would apply to federal employees, to any company doing business with the federal government and to any business with more than 100 employees.
In a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon, representatives of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, the Colquitt County Health Department and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce said they’re all waiting for directions on how the mandate will be implemented.
Billy Howell, warden of the Colquitt County Correctional Institution, asked whether HIPAA — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which established rules governing personal health information — even allows him to ask his employees if they’re vaccinated.
Jim Matney, president and CEO of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, said he believes that a company could ask its employees that question because it would be information necessary to enforce a rule of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
County Administrator Chas Cannon said he would continue to research that question and hoped to have an answer by a Zoom call scheduled for next week.
Matney — who said he opposes a mandate but has been working hard to persuade county residents to get the COVID vaccine — said his real concern is the logistics of the plan. He said an earlier executive order mandated that nursing home staff either have the vaccine or undergo weekly testing for COVID. He said if that’s the way this rule will be implemented, it will be an overwhelming job just to test everyone who isn’t vaccinated.
“That’s going to be thousands of people a week,” Cannon agreed. “We can’t handle that.”
Matney said the hospital currently receives enough COVID tests to meet patients’ needs, but it has hundreds of employees who aren’t vaccinated. Of the hospital’s 1,380 employees, about 56% are vaccinated.
“If that mandate comes in, we’re going to need all the help we can get just to test employees,” he said.
Representatives of the chamber of commerce and Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority said they are in contact with the leaders of local businesses, but they don’t know what to tell them about the mandate.
The good news that came from the Zoom call was consensus that the number of new COVID cases in Colquitt County is on its way down. Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins said the number of students affected has declined, and Matney said that tracks with what hospital officials are seeing at Colquitt Regional. It’s also in line with numbers from the state Department of Public Health.
But Matney warned against complacency.
“What we don’t want is for people to get the message that we don’t need to get vaccinated,” he said.
If vaccinations don’t increase, Matney said, he expects another surge in cases around December, based on the timing of earlier spikes.
