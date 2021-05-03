ALBANY, Ga. — Mobile COVID-19 vaccine units will work to reach vulnerable communities, including in Moultrie, this week.
Southwest Public Health District 8-2 has partnered with CORE to provide additional vaccination opportunities for area residents.
CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis, according to a press release from the public health district. CORE has been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 and has the operational and logistical know-how to reach marginalized and vulnerable communities. CORE has administered more than five million COVID-19 tests and one million COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, CORE GA is working to bring mobile vaccine units to increase COVID-19 vaccine access in South-Central Georgia.
Walk-ups are welcome or register by visiting albanyvax.coreresponse.org. Only those 18 and older are eligible for these vaccines. CORE will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses about a month apart.
CORE will be giving vaccinations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Antigua Place Apartments, 2310 Fifth Ave. S.E.
Similar events will be held in:
• Sylvester: 2-7 p.m. May 4, Sylvester Public Library, 205 E. Pope St.
• Albany: 2-6 p.m. May 5 and May 8, Sandtrap Lounge, 1412 Radium Springs Road; and 8:30 a.m.-noon May 8, Litman Cathedral, 1129 W. Whitney Ave.
• Warwick - 1-5 p.m. May 7, Warwick Police Department, 141 Dogwood St. S.E.
County health departments will continue to offer Covid vaccines on their scheduled days each week. Health department appointments can be made at southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org, or by calling your local health department or the appointment hotline at 229-352-6567.
Like all public health Covid vaccines, the vaccines administered by CORE are free of charge.
