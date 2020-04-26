MOULTRIE, Ga.--Those positive for COVID-19 now border 200 as Colquitt Regional Medical Center's COVID-19 tracker counts 196 and another death.
The hospital showed this in a 5:36 p.m. update on April 26. It also showed the hospital has performed 1,055 tests which has resulted in 834 negative results and 25 pending.
COVID-19 related deaths are now at 11.
Of the affected age groups, four positive cases are in the 0-17 age group, 141 are in the 18-59 age group and 44 are in the 60 and up age group.
