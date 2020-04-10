MOULTRIE, Ga. – According to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, 649 tests have been performed. Of those, 90 have been reported positive, 342 have been reported negative and 217 are pending. There have been six related deaths.
“As of 2:00pm today, Colquitt Regional has 217 results pending. We have recently experienced additional delays in receiving results from the laboratory, but will continue to update the numbers on this page as we receive them,” said Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
