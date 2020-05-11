MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 223 recorded positive cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 1528 tests performed, 1229 have been confirmed negative and 76 are pending. There have been 16 related deaths.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites or the Augusta University/ National Guard Regional testing site.
