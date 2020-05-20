MOULTRIE, Ga. – The John Benning Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is lending a helping hand to healthcare and other essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic, ensuring that local residents and facilities have more protective wear resources to face the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The John Benning chapter responded to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing masks to donate to local essential workers in the most need, according to a press release from the group.
“While we are each doing our part to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home, the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do more to give back to those working hard to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Nancy Coleman, regent of the John Benning chapter. “We know these are tough times for everyone and wanted to do whatever we could to spread a little sunshine and help take care of our community.”
Masks were made for Colquitt Regional Medical Center, several pharmacies, a funeral home, essential workers and at-risk individuals. Fifty-five masks, including 30 for children, were mailed to Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida panhandle.
Nationwide, DAR chapters from all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America mask-making initiative with a goal of 100,000 masks. As of May 17, more than 362,000 masks and 30,700 other pieces of personal protective equpment (ear savers, scrub caps, etc.) have been donated and tens of thousands more produced every day to be distributed in local communities.
"I am exceptionally proud of what DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” said Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR president general. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
DAR is the largest service organization for women in the country. For more information about DAR, contact Coleman at NancyColemanDAR@windstream.net or visit www.dar.org.
