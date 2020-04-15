MOULTRIE, Ga. — National Beef announced Wednesday that an employee at the Moultrie, Ga., facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
“This employee had not been in the facility for several days and is now in quarantine at home for the required amount of time needed for a full recovery,” the Kansas City, Mo.-based meat packer said in a press release. “Out of respect for privacy, we will not offer any information regarding the employee’s identity or status at this time.”
The company is in contact with local authorities and health experts to ensure it is taking appropriate steps to address the needs of its employees, customers and community, the press release said.
“We are working with the guidance of the Colquitt County Health Department in determining the employee’s recent movements,” the press release said. “Employees who are considered to have been exposed to this person have been notified and are taking the appropriate precautions needed.”
Areas where employees work are thoroughly sanitized and disinfected every night following strict sanitation protocols, the press release said. Additional sanitation and disinfecting of the employee common areas is being conducted in accordance with public health standards recommended the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have notified employees at the facility and through our special emergency response pay and benefits are requiring employees who don’t feel well to stay home,” National Beef said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday evening that 90 Colquitt Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 and five have died. Because the department organizes statistics based on the patient’s county of residence, the National Beef employee may or may not be among those 90 cases: National Beef employs workers from several South Georgia counties at the Moultrie plant.
On Wednesday morning, Colquitt Regional Medical Center reported 141 positive COVID-19 tests out of 769 tests performed at the hospital and clinics of Sterling Physician Group. The National Beef employee may or may not have been among those cases, which include patients from Colquitt and other counties.
