MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County High School football team will not practice again until Monday after two players and an assistant coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a letter to parents, Colquitt County Principal Jamie Dixon said that after receiving advice on Monday from the Department of Health and from Charles Ruis, director of the Southwest Georgia Public Health District, “We have decided to quarantine the entire team from practice and school until Friday. Players will be allowed to return to school on Friday, August 21, 2020; however, we will not start football practice until Monday, August 24, 2020.”
Dixon said in his letter that the action taken “is purely precautionary. We continue to monitor the situation closely.”
The two players and the coach have been in a 14-day isolation period that ends Thursday.
According to Ruis, patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID infections can come out of isolation after 10 days.
According to Dixon’s letter, when the school became aware that the two players exhibited signs of the coronavirus, they were immediately quarantined.
The coaching staff followed the protocols established by district medical officials.
The assistant coach has not been with the team since July 31 when his wife received a positive test for the virus. He quarantined and then also tested positive, but has been asymptomatic, Packers head coach Justin Rogers said.
The two players who have tested positive have been isolated since Aug. 6 and will be able to return to school on Friday.
Rogers said the team could have resumed practice after 5 p.m. on Thursday, “but we decided to move on the side of caution.”
Both the players and the coach will be cleared to return to practice on Monday.
The team continues to monitor its players and sends those with symptoms to the health department, where free tests are provided.
Coronavirus concerns will keep 67 of Georgia’s 427 high school football teams from taking the field on Sept. 4, the first day the Georgia High School Association is allowing teams to open their seasons.
Dooly County on Monday became the latest school to announce that it was suspending sports indefinitely because of the coronavirus.
In fact, four schools on Colquitt County’s schedule – Westlake, Cedar Grove, Heritage and Alcovy – have shut down their programs and will not be coming to Moultrie to play this season.
The Packers are still scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4, on the road against defending Class 7A state champion Marietta.
So far, all four Region 1-7A schools – Camden County, Colquitt County, Lowndes and Tift County – are on track to open their seasons.
