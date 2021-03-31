MOULTRIE, Ga. — After a curriculum change brought on by COVID-19 allowed PCOM South Georgia students to learn vaccination techniques earlier in their education, the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine students are now volunteering in vaccination efforts at Moultrie’s local hospital.
In addition to learning inoculations in the primary care skills course, the medical students also completed additional training and are certified by the CDC to administer vaccines, according to a press release from the Moultrie medical college.
And keeping in line with the mission of PCOM South Georgia, students are taking that training to their local hospital, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, to volunteer at the drive through vaccination clinic. The second-year DO students are assisting with screening patients, administering vaccines and documenting doses.
“We have been most impressed by the PCOM students who have stepped forward to volunteer at our COVID vaccination clinics,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Their skills and work ethic are solid. With a task as large as vaccinating an entire community, it’s important to use all of our resources, and PCOM students have been an invaluable partner for us.”
Miles McCabe (DO ‘23) has volunteered multiple times at Colquitt Regional and administered the vaccine to a number of Moultrie residents.
“I really enjoy the patient contact and have met some very unique people from the community,” McCabe said. “One thing I have noticed is that all the patients are so thankful and appreciative. The staff from Colquitt Regional emanates positive energy and the patients are happy to receive their doses of the vaccine. Everyone is doing their part to progress in overcoming the pandemic together.”
McCabe added, “I look forward to Fridays because I am outside interacting with others and using skills we have learned in the classroom. I feel honored to have this opportunity to work alongside healthcare providers in the field and to serve patients. This has been an exciting opportunity to create a positive impact in the Moultrie community."
With clinical rotations coming up in July, Ravi Soni (DO ‘23) said volunteering at Colquitt Regional has given him a chance to work with his future colleagues. Alongside the employees at the hospital, he’s vaccinated nearly 60 community members.
Soni said, “I’ll be rotating in Moultrie next year, so it’s been great to meet and work with some of the staff through this vaccination effort. We learn so much in class, but it’s important to be able to really participate in patient care, and it’s so rewarding to help people. I left knowing that 300+ people are now vaccinated. It’s great to know we’re helping to make our community safer.”
