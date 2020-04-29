MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners announced plans Wednesday to reopen the Colquitt County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex buildings.
The reopening will take place in phases, according to the county’s press release.
Phase I will start Monday, May 4.
Throughout Phase I, all county departments and offices within the Annex and the Courthouse will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, the release said.
No more than 15 people (not counting staff) will be allowed in either building at one time and everyone entering either building will be screened by a deputy sheriff. Screening will include answering a few questions, sanitizer or washing hands, and a temperature check.
Anyone not wanting to enter the Annex or the Courthouse will still be able to contact all county departments and offices by email and telephone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, online and drop-off services will continue to be available 24 hours a day.
“Based on decreasing COVID-19 trends and data provided by Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the Department of Public Health, we will move into Phase II on Monday, May 18th, the county press release said. “Phase II will include an expansion of the hours that offices will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and an increase in the number of citizens allowed in both buildings from 15 to 20. Citizens entering both buildings will continue to be screened by a deputy sheriff.”
Phase III, which the county projects will begin on Monday, June 1, will include an expansion of the hours that offices will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a further increase in the number of citizens allowed in both buildings. Screening of all citizens entering the buildings will likely continue based on guidance from Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the Department of Public Health, the county press release said.
