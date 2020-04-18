MOULTRIE, Ga. – PruittHealth, which has several Moultrie locations, is set to hire at least 2,000 people in the midst of COVID-19.
PruittHealth is a long-term health care service that supplies skilled nurses to assisted living locations and offers home health care, end-of-life care, rehabilitation, veteran care and consultative pharmaceutical services. PruittHealth will be hiring from all across the Southeastern United States to fill critical roles in the coming weeks, according to a press release from the company.
"Our doors remain open as we care for people who need our help the most – our patients and residents," Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. "We are hiring people who are looking for a home, rather than just a job – where being part of a family at work is as important as the type of work they are doing."
PruittHealth is looking to employ those who are interested in the fields of nursing, dietary, housekeeping and others. The perks included are company-paid CAN training and certification testing; paid, part-time (10-20 hours) employment while completing training; sign-on bonus of $1,500 for successfully completing the training certification program; and comprehensive benefits, including medical and dental coverage, 401k and Profit Sharing programs, and eligibility for life insurance and short/long term disability insurance.
