MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Coronavirus test results will be coming back faster from now on as the Department of Public Health is getting some new technology, an official said.
The reference lab the DPH sends its tests, which usually reports back in five to six days, will now be sending results back in around 48 hours.
DPH Southwest District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said the lab’s new technology and personnel contributed to the increase in speed.
“That means we can get the information to people quicker,” he said. “If they test negative, that’s great news. If they’re positive, we are able to pass it on quicker, then get a list of their contacts and get them to quarantine a little quicker than we were before.”
Alongside that, the DPH is creating a website for Colquitt County to schedule a test site visit online.
Testers and DPH officials, being human and all, have to go home at certain points, so the website will give 24-hour access to set up an appointment.
Once the test has been administered, the patient can then access the results from that same site. Whether the results will show up there as soon as the lab has them or as soon as they’re sent back to the DPH, Ruis is unsure.
“We think that maybe by next week, we’ll have that going,” he said. “It’ll make a shorter day for everybody.”
Until then, anyone needing a test from them should still call the DPH to set up an appointment.
Ruis said he also implores that employers should stop asking for and that people should stop looking for a negative test result once symptoms have faded.
“The test that we use here is the standard,” he said. “Even when the person makes a total recovery, the test result is usually going to remain positive for up to three months.”
So far, there’s been no confirmed case of a COVID reinfection either, he said. That’s not that it couldn’t happen, but CDC research hasn’t found a case of it yet.
“Employers are doing a disservice to their employees if they require them to have one or more negative tests after recovering from COVID-19,” Ruis said.
Those infected with the virus stop being contagious after 10 days. The exception are those with compromised immune systems who tend to have more serious infections, ones that usually lead to hospitalization.
Even then, that group isn’t generally contagious after 20 days, Ruis said.
“[So] getting another test rarely provides any useful information and then the other thing is that it wastes valuable resources every time an unnecessary test is performed,” he said.
Anyone needing to contact the local DPH branch for information or to set up a testing appointment can call 229-589-8464.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.