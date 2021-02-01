ALBANY, Ga. — As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, Southwest Public Health District 8-2 strongly advises fans to celebrate safely at home and not gather for Super Bowl watch parties.
With case numbers just starting to show some recovery from the record high numbers resulting from holiday gatherings, now is not the time to let down our guard, says Charles Ruis, MD, District Health Director, Southwest Health District.
The safest way to celebrate events is at home with the people who live with you, Ruis said. Travel and gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase your chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.
If you choose to gather anyway, these guidelines could increase your chances of staying healthy:
- Outdoor group activities are safer than indoor activities, including eating.
- Properly wear a mask with two or more layers.
- Stay at least six feet away from those who do not live with you.
- Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils, and condiment packets, preferably all single-use and/or disposable.
- Avoid self-serve and buffet style food options.
- Use a touchless garbage can, if available.
Free Covid-19 testing is still available throughout the district. To schedule an appointment for testing, visit covid19.dph.ga.gov or contact the call center for assistance with scheduling at (229) 352-6567.
Georgia is currently giving vaccines to health care workers, law enforcement, 911 operators, firefighters, long-term care facility staff and residents, and Georgia residents age 65 and older and their caregivers. To schedule an appointment, call the health department in your county.
