MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System has reported its lowest number of COVID-positive and quarantined individuals since the temporary suspension of face-to-face classes in January.
During the week of Jan. 25, Colquitt County Doug Howell suspended in-person learning as the school district reported a total of 64 staff and students were confirmed positive for the virus. This was the highest reported statistic of 2021.
After returning from the temporary suspension, Colquitt County had seen what was then the lowest number of reported positive cases, 26, according to the COVID-19 Weekly Update for the week of Feb. 5.
Since then, quarantines and positive numbers have fluctuated. In a previous article, we reported that the cases were on the decline, but that was in comparison to the case load before in-person classes were paused. Since the return of in-person classes, the reported cases have increased or dropped only slightly from week to week.
The report for the week of Feb. 12 showed 42 confirmed cases, then for the week of Feb. 19 reported cases decreased slightly to 39. In the week of Feb. 26 the county reported 46 positive cases.
After the week of March 5, the school has reported only 21 positive cases for the county. Along with this, they reported a total of 442 of students and staff were under school-related quarantine.
The schools are individually in charge of reporting their cases, Howell said in a recent interview.
“Our nurses are in charge of contact tracing and they report their numbers directly to the Department of (Public) Health. They along with the nurses contact individuals who need to be quarantined,” stated Howell.
According to the Colquitt County School Nurse Coordinator Susan Sumner, the nurses work within the DPH and CDC guidelines to conduct their investigation. Using class seating charts they can determine any child who might have been exposed by classmates.
Students are encouraged to sit near the same people they share a classroom with to decrease the chance of exposing more people, Sumner said. Cameras are used to identify who might have been exposed in a non-charted place such as the gym or bus.
“We are following the within six feet for 15 minutes or more rule set out by the DPH to determine who any child that is tested positive may have come in contact with. The school nurse will notify the DPH, who will reach out and let that child know they should be quarantined,” stated Sumner.
While the reports are broken down into school-related and non-school-related quarantines, Howell said it can be difficult to keep track of exactly where students become exposed.
“While our staff does a great job to conduct contact tracing efforts, most of the non-school-related quarantines are parents who have reached out to the school to let us know that the children could’ve been exposed at a Little League game or something of that nature.”
According to Sumner, vaccinations will soon be given out to staff members who wish to take it. These vaccination clinics will be held March 13 and March 20 at the Colquitt County Health Department.
Colquitt County schools continue to practice the mandates laid out in their 2021 Reopening Plan, which include:
- Hand sanitizer available in every classroom, office, bus, etc. Staff and students may also bring their own.
- Schools and buses to be cleaned regularly.
- Social distancing will be followed when feasible and physically possible. This includes spreading out desks in classrooms, lunch tables and during physical education.
- Masks are encouraged but not required.
