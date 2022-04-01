ALBANY, Ga. – In following the guidance and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for COVID vaccine booster shots, Southwest Health District is now offering free second booster shots in all 14 counties of District 8-2 for those who qualify.
Colquitt County is one of those 14 counties.
Recommendations for receiving a second COVID vaccine booster shot:
- Immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older, at least four months after receiving a first booster of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
- Individuals 18-49 who received Janssen (J&J) for both their primary series dose and their booster, at least four months after the first Janssen booster.
- Individuals 50 and older can receive the second booster at least four months after receiving a first booster of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are required for the free booster shots and can be made by calling the Colquitt County Health Department at (229) 589-8464.
