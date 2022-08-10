ATLANTA - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19, her campaign announced Wednesday.
Abrams, who is challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s bid for a second term, tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning after testing negative both Monday and Tuesday.
“She is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms,” according to a statement from the campaign. “Consistent with [federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, she will isolate at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.”
Abrams’ negative test on Tuesday came before she delivered a speech on the economy in Atlanta. The positive test showed up so quickly because she tests for COVID-19 daily.
There was no word Wednesday on when Abrams might be able to get back to the campaign trail.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
