Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.