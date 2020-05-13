MOULTRIE, Ga. -- First Baptist Church Head Pastor Matt Peek said a core component of church isn’t just listening to the pastor or learning from the Bible. It’s about being together with one another.
Churches began suspending their physical services around mid-March by advisement of Gov. Brian Kemp. It’s been more than two months since and unfortunately, it still isn’t safe to resume.
People still wanted their weekly and sometimes daily dose of church, so churches resorted to streaming it. It’s been a smooth run, Peek said.
“We’ve had good participation, our people have engaged well [and] we’ve heard a lot of positive feedback,” he said. “Of course, one of the challenges is trying to connect.”
This is specifically in regards to the senior population of the congregation. Peek said sometimes they don’t have the technology -- laptops, desktops and smartphones -- to see the stream.
To solve this, First Baptist airs its service on the radio, as well as on CNS Channel 6.
When it comes to wanting to get back in the sanctuary, however, Peek said it’s been a mix of opinions.
“I think those that are maybe younger or who don’t have young kids have been out and about more and are ready to return to normalcy,” he said.
The opposite can be said for senior members, who are at a higher risk of infection. They are content to wait.
First Baptist is actually planning to open back up this Sunday, May 17, in a limited capacity. Those who can get to the church without risk can attend, though the number allowed inside will be limited due to social distance spacing.
“We’re marking off pews in our sanctuary so that people are forced to sit spaced apart,” Peek said. “Ushers and greeters are going to help people find a seat a safe distance apart. Once our main auditorium fills up, we have overflow seating [on] our church campus where we’ll stream the service live to those rooms.”
This’ll be a trial of sorts as they move toward looking at opening fully in June. Other churches won’t be looking to open at all until then.
First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Stephen Grantham said a majority of his church is at or near the at-risk age, 65 and up, for COVID-19, so getting them back in the church isn’t an option.
Fortunately, streaming has been a success. The church usually records the service on Friday and premieres it on its Facebook page at 9 a.m., the usual service time.
This service is composed of church musicians, a children’s sermon lead and Grantham himself. He said this has allowed the musicians to be more creative and improvisational with the music, but it still has its downsides.
“The unfortunate thing is that we have not been able to have our choir present because of the gathering restrictions that have been put in place,” he said. “We don’t want anybody to get sick and we’re not going to violate those restrictions.”
Grantham said he doesn’t know how much longer this situation will last but plans to accommodate his congregation as best he can.
Church members were shown to have liked the streaming service, he said; that’s why new equipment is being brought in to increase video quality.
As far as getting back in the church, Grantham expects it to happen on the third Sunday of June, the 21st.
“We will be streaming and worshipping live simply because we’re going to have some folks who exclude themselves from the worship service because they are in that at risk group,” he said.
He knows they don’t want to take the risk of something they can’t recover from. To protect those who do attend, every other pew will be roped off and attendees will be advised to sanitize their hands often.
The jury’s still out on whether attendees will need to wear masks or not. This is due to personal research he said showed the virus aerosolized more when someone sang rather than just spoke.
First Presbyterian Church Director of Christian Education Susan Pearson said streaming has gone well on their end too. They’re looking at opening back up around June 12, but like FUMC, a large number of the congregation is older in age.
In looking after their safety things will continue to be different. There’s less contact -- a good and a bad thing. Pearson said the church made it a point to stay in touch with members during the pandemic.
Still there’s a bit of loss here. You can try to replicate the atmosphere and camaraderie experienced physically online, but there’s nothing that replaces the face-to-face interactions with people, Peek said.
“We can do quality teaching, we can have music, we can do all sorts of things, but you just can’t be around people,” he said. “That’s something we, I think, as a church are looking forward to most -- simply being able to be together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.