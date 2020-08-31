MOULTRIE – Just four days after the Colquitt County football team was forced to cancel its first two games of the season because as many as 12 offensive linemen were quarantined because of potential exposure to the coronavirus, the entire team now is facing the possibility of being quarantined for 14 days.
A frustrated head coach Justin Rogers said one player tested positive for the virus on Sunday and another received a positive test result on Monday.
“Now we are shutting down the entire team,” he said. “We’re facing an indefinite quarantine.”
He said a representative of the Department of Public Health told him the team could not practice on Monday and would advise the Colquitt County Board of Education of its recommendation on Tuesday.
Rogers sounded as if he suspects it will recommend a 14-day quarantine.
If the quarantine starts on Monday, the Packers could not play their recently scheduled opening game against Banneker on Sept. 18.
In addition to the quarantine, the Georgia High School Association has mandated a five-day acclimation period before a player can participate in a game.
That scenario also would mean the Packers would have just a week to prepare for Valdosta, which is scheduled to come to Moultrie on Friday, Sept. 25.
“We’ll go though all this and then have five days to get ready to play Valdosta,” Rogers said.
Without virus problems of their own, the Wildcats, currently ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, would have three games under their belt when former Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst brings them to Moultrie.
After Colquitt County canceled the Sept. 4 game against Marietta and the Sept. 11 date with Brookwood last week, Rogers was able to schedule Banneker.
Rogers also announced on Monday that the Packers will travel to play Dothan (Ala.) High on Oct. 2.
The addition of Banneker and Dothan give the Packers eight opponents.
“I don’t know what to do,” Rogers said Monday after a conference call with school board and health officials. “I’m trying to be positive. I’m trying to figure out the best way forward. But everything’s muddy. Nothing’s clear. It’s like trying to hit a moving target.”
He said the program has adhered to safety protocols. Masks have been purchased for team members and they have been wearing them since last Thursday.
But Rogers said that he was told Monday that “masks don’t keep you from quarantine.”
The possible quarantine of the football team comes after the school system on Monday issued its weekly COVID-19 update that revealed that 11 county students had tested positive and that 541 students were quarantined.
Rogers noted that those statistics mean that some 50 students are quarantined for every one who tests positive.
“And it’s about to go up,” he said, noting that two football players could be sending 90 players to quarantine.
Banneker also had a delayed start
Banneker, which plays in Region 3-5A, also had its season delayed because of concern over the coronavirus.
The Sept. 18 game, if played, would be the first between Colquitt County and Banneker, which is located in Atlanta in Fulton County.
Banneker was 4-6 last season, but was 9-2 in 2018 and won a region championship. The 2017 team went 8-3.
But the Trojans also went 0-10 in both 2014 and 2015.
It’s a different Dothan High school team
Colquitt County played Dothan (Ala.) High in 1990, winning 41-3 at home, and in 1991, losing 19-17 on the road.
But that was the Dothan Tigers that Packers against played then.
When the Packers cross the border next month, they will be playing the Dothan Wolves, after the consolidation of the previous Dothan High and Northview High of Dothan.
This will be program’s second year after consolidation.
The Wolves went 8-3 last year, losing to Spanish Fort in the first round of the playoffs.
This will be first year that Dothan will play in Alabama’s highest classification.
Dothan has had games against Hoover and Park Crossing canceled by the coronavirus this season and will open on Friday at home against Enterprise.
2020 schedule (as of Monday, Aug. 31)
Sept. 18 Banneker H
Sept. 25 Valdosta H
Oct. 2 at Dothan (Ala.)
Oct. 9 at Northside-Warner Robins
Oct. 16 Open
Oct. 23 Alcovy H (Senior Night)
Oct. 30 Camden County H (Homecoming)
Nov. 6 Lowndes H
Nov. 13 at Tift County
Nov. 20 Open
Nov. 27 First round of state playoffs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.