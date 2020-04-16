MOULTRIE, Ga. -- COVID-19 has been keeping the United Way of Colquitt County busy finding and solving community needs. Whether that be delivering groceries or approving grants, this non-profit has been on a continuous response.
This is how it’s been since COVID-19 became more prevalent in Moultrie-Colquitt County, Director Caroline Horne said.
United Way unveiled the Character Playbook, a free digital character education and mental wellness program, just last week; and also helped Southern Valley donate vegetables to local shelters and feeding programs.
Currently, it’s working on the Emergency Food and Shelter program, a program funded by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Horne said they’re waiting on the money to be allocated from the state, and the amount given might rely on Census numbers. It’s a reminder to the community of the ways the Census impacts government programs. The national population count takes place every 10 years, and Horne urged everyone to respond to the Census that is going on now.
“We’ve been trying to get that information out and let people know,” she said. “Sign up and complete the census online because it does help with things like emergency food and shelter in the long run.”
The United Way itself started a COVID-19 relief fund a few weeks ago. According to Horne, there were many nameless individuals needing assistance for food, rent and utilities.
These were people with needs who didn’t really know what was going on or where to go, she said.
The full functions of this fund will be fleshed out as United Way sees how long the governor’s stay at home order lasts. General assistance will still be carried out, however.
Horne noted they’d been receiving calls from citizens who couldn’t afford groceries and the corresponding delivery fees.
“The extra fees are just too much for them to be able to get toilet paper and then have to pay an extra 15 percent for delivery or curbside,” she said. “[We’ve been] working with those individuals to try to meet their needs and have a central drop off location for them to pick up.”
This location can usually be arranged with United Way.
“If somebody really needs something, we’ll set up somebody to go take them something or we’ll get them in touch with an organization that can,” she said.
Horne said she’s also sent a survey to other local nonprofits to see if they’ve had to lay employees off and the organization’s status. It’s checking if aid is needed.
With money tight and a whole community in need of it, essentials and necessities are prioritized.
“If they have programs that they normally use with our money and they can’t run [them], like the Arts Center’s kits for students when they have to do the arts programs, we’re asking them to use that money on necessities for their needs for the month,” Horne said.
This’ll be important as United Way heads toward its allocation process, which will review/interview its organizations’ spending, programs, programs’ effectiveness and inner workings. That process is scheduled for May.
However, COVID-19 is forcing this process to be online, the first time it’s ever done so. Virtual interviews will be conducted, and proposals and applications will be filled out online.
“I’m kind of excited to see how it’s going to be because it might be more efficient and it might teach us in the long run that this might be an easier outlet of trying to get these meetings going without taking up a lot of time,” she said.
The United Way’s annual campaign may also be pushed back to September-October instead of August-September as it’s currently planned.
United Way will be having a board meeting next week to discuss its future options.
