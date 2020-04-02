MOULTRIE – Spring high school sports through the Georgia High School Association are officially over for 2019-20.
After a Board of Trustees meeting held electronically Thursday morning, executive director Robin Hines posted on GHSA.net that all activities are cancelled. This comes one day after Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that all public school facilities in the state are closed for the remainder of the school year.
Hines also made note about the requests for a fifth year of eligibility for student-athletes, stating there are no plans to grant an additional year.
“The culmination of all activities of a student is to lead to graduation and this will have taken place for our seniors … The 8-semester rule will remain in effect,” he said.
As for allowing summer practices and workouts, Hines said there is no information available at this time to make a decision going forward.
“There are no GHSA activities or practices allowed until further notice,” he said.
