MOULTRIE – The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association athletic committee met Monday and voted to cancel all District and State baseball and softball tournaments for the 2020 season. The announcement, posted on grpa.org, also stated that no decision was made on swimming and tennis competitions at the District/State level, but those are going to be brought up at the next athletic committee meeting on May 8.
As for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority youth team seasons, executive director Greg Icard those are now likely to be based on any further COVID-19-related orders by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“This does not yet mean that we will not have a baseball, softball and t-ball season,” Icard told The Moultrie Observer Monday. “We could potentially have a season which would just be later than normal. We have look at how we would proceed considering this decision as well as what the Governor does in the next two weeks. If the Governor’s (shelter-in-place) order is extended, it would likely be difficult to have the season. We are going to discuss this week amongst staff and then see what the Governor plans to do.”
Currently, Gov. Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, which began April 3, extends to April 30.
“Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic it is recommended/encouraged that recreation agencies meet the needs of their local communities, first and foremost, as they are able to do so,” said the GRPA statement.
