MOULTRIE, Ga. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s financial situation, and not in a good way.
Expenses keep going up as the hospital continues purchasing PPE and other equipment to care for patients and protect staff, among other things, Colquitt Regional Marketing Director Emily Watson said.
“We had to suspend all elective procedures and we saw a sharp decline in patient volume as people were told to avoid hospitals as a result of COVID-19,” Watson said.
Some departments are steady in productivity, while others “essentially closed,” she said, referencing a potential long term effect. Assistance from the federal government and some early planning have staved off some of the negative effects of this slight financial crisis.
“We have not had to lay off any employees and are gradually opening all service lines back up, so we are optimistic about the future,” she said.
The hospital continues to follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep its occupants safe and continues encouraging patients to come should they need care.
