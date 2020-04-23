Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.