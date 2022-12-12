Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Jimmy Darrell Smith, 54, 1313 11th Ave. S.W., was charged Dec. 11 with driving while license suspended or revoked, disorderly conduct, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Samuel Lowe, 27, 3202 N.W. 34th Blvd., Jennings, Fla., was charged Dec. 11 with expired or no driver's license and speeding (80 mph in 55 mph zone).
- Chase Evan Vonier, 19, 808 N. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, was charged Dec. 10 with possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Valentin Rodrigo Perez, Moultrie, was charged Dec. 11 with driving without a license and speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph zone).
- Anna Marie Guiterrez, 28, 4304 Tennessee Way, Fort Myers, Fla., was charged Dec. 11 with driving without a license and speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph zone).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Abby Gail Vinson, 18, 1160 R.L. Norman Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 10 with driving with learner's permit without a licensed driver, DUI (drugs/alcohol), unsafe operation of radio or telephone and speeding - first offense. Additional charges were tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Ayden Earl Fannin, 17, 194 Doc Sherrod Rd., Coolidge, was charged Dec. 10 with DUI - alcohol, turning position - signals required, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of alcohol by a minor and adult seat belt restraint requirement.
- Augustin Castro, 34, 642, Bluebird Rd, was charged Dec. 11 with DUI - (drugs/alcohol), open container in vehicle and driving without license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Litavious Devonte Greene, 30, 621 12th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 10 with homicide by vehicle (first degree) - felony, DUI, expired vehicle tag or decal, driving without a valid license, criminal damage to property (first degree) and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement. The charges are in connection with an April 2021 incident.
- Devonte Lashawn McIntyre, 26, 133 Hancock Trail, was charged Dec. 10 with theft by deception - misdemeanor, forgery - 4th degree and printing, executing, and negotiating checks or drafts.
- Demetrius Esean Prater, 29, 2513 Second Ave., was charged Dec. 11 with DUI and failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Candace Barker Holt, 43, 605 Funston Sigsbee Rd., was charged Dec. 9 with failure to appear for finger printable charge - felony.
- Devin Joseph Musgrove, 25, 4 Cook Wilson Rd., TyTy, was charged Dec. 8 with failure to appear.
- Jasen Barrlos Cassanova, 17, 804 Fifth Ave., was charged Dec. 11 with battery - family violence.
- Kevin Terrell Tate, 43, 201 Washington St S.W., Atlanta, was charged Dec. 10 with forgery - 1st degree and possession of a schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute.
- Arvin Tru Tucker, 22, 229 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 10 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Gary Leon Ford, 31, 706 Eighth Ave., Albany, was charged Dec. 7 with speeding - first offense and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Sebastian Jimenez-Gomez, 39, 137 19th Ave. N.W., Cairo, was charged Dec. 6 with driving without a valid license and speeding.
- John Jacob Singletary, 17, 371 T. Davis Rd., was charged Dec. 6 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
- Billie Jo Johnson, 45, 430 Country Drive, was charged Dec. 10 with disorderly conduct.
- Tamyra Lee Wilkins, 62, 409 Jerusalem Church Rd., was charged Dec. 10 with disorderly conduct.
- Jonathan Eric Chafin, 29, 179 S. Morris Rd., was charged Dec. 8 with simple battery - family violence, terroristic threats and acts - felony and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Summer Barry, 28, 179 S. Morris Rd., was charged Dec. 8 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
