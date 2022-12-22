Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Cameron Lane Bruce, 20, 371 James Weaver Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 22 with DUI - drugs, failure to maintain lane and driving without license on person.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Bradley Dallace Hand, 35, 312 W. Jefferson, Boston, was charged Dec. 21 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Demarcus Dontravious Lewis, 32, 1404 Edgerly Ave., Albany, was charged Dec. 21 with reckless driving, failure to drive within single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony, serious injury by vehicle and DUI - of marijuana or controlled substance.
