Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Cameron Lane Bruce, 20, 371 James Weaver Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 22 with DUI - drugs, failure to maintain lane and driving without license on person.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Bradley Dallace Hand, 35, 312 W. Jefferson, Boston, was charged Dec. 21 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Demarcus Dontravious Lewis, 32, 1404 Edgerly Ave., Albany, was charged Dec. 21 with reckless driving, failure to drive within single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony, serious injury by vehicle and DUI - of marijuana or controlled substance.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you