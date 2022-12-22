Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 36F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 36F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.