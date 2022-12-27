Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Jeston Jerrod Stokes, 38, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W. Apt A4, was charged Dec. 26 with no insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Kodi Nikko Milton, 43, 2706 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 24 with DUI, failure to drive within single lane and open container in vehicle.
- Ulises Lazaro-Malagon, 22, 2005 Fourth St. S.E., was charged Dec. 25 with DUI, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to drive within single lane.
- Walter Neloms, 64, 115 Wilkes St., Berlin, was charged Dec. 22 with DUI, open container in vehicle and hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.