Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Edy Mendez-Ramos, 21, 42 Pine Valley Creek, was charged Jan. 15 with too fast for conditions and driving without a valid license.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Latavious Tymareus Clark, 33, 553 27th St. S.E. Apt 7, was charged Jan. 14 with criminal trespass, interference with 911 call and simple battery.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Anthony Quantavious Thomas, 23, 142 Jones Lane Apt. A, was charged Jan. 14 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Clyde Benjamin Barton, 34, 171 Helena Dirt Rd., Helena, was charged Jan. 15 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Martevia Roberts, 33, 524 West Society Ave., Albany, was charged Jan. 16 with failure to appear.
- Jasen Barrlos Cassanova, 17, 804 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 13 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
- Ashley Deann Bivins, 38, 835 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 12 with two probation violations.
- Issac Masias, 17, 125 Anderson Drive, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tail lights required, expired driver’s license and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Pablo Beltran-Cantero, 27, 1617 Overlook Drive, was charged Jan. 14 with driving without a valid license (2nd offense) and speeding (69 mph in a 55 speed zone).
- Elias Wilfrodo Cinto-Bamaca, 20, 3312 Old Adel Rd., was charged Jan. 9 with DUI, failure to drive within a single lane, open container in vehicle, driving without a valid license and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons under 21 years of age. Additional charges were hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of the accident, defective equipment, tail lights required, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, driving without headlights when required, littering highway, failure to obey a stop sign and adult restraint law seat belt.
- Garrett Eli Griffin, 39, 3236 Vada Rd., Bainbridge, was charged Jan. 14 with theft by taking - felony.
- Samuel Heath Kastelic, 31, 220 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 15 with failure to appear.
- Taylor Grant Sellers, 28, 588 Cook Rd. Lot A, was charged Jan. 15 with three counts of simple battery - family violence.
- Auburn Ryan Stripling, 30, 35 Steele St., Worcester, Mass., was charged Jan. 15 with two probation violations.
- Santos Alavares-Garcia, 31, 1889 Ione Church Rd., Pavo, was charged Jan. 12 with pedestrian under the influence.
- Maximilian Stevenson, 32, 108 Dove Circle, was charged Jan. 12 with disorderly conduct.
Incidents
• On Saturday, Jan. 14, MPD officers patrolling Downtown Moultrie observed a male bleeding from his head and a commotion around the Hometown Bar area at approximately 12:20 a.m. Officers made contact with the bar’s security who said a fight had started inside the building. The security attempted to force the fighting customers outside when one of them attempted to re-enter the establishment. When security prevented that, the man said, he grabbed someone to slam them while outside the bar. During that maneuver, he fell and hit his head on the concrete. No arrests were made because no one wanted to press charges.
