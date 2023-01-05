Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Lawrence Edward Brown, 22, 3724 Blue Springs Rd., Albany, was charged Jan. 5 with three counts of failure to appear.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Reginald Leon Daniels, 49, 202 Luke St., Desoto, was charged Dec. 29 with knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance required.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Adam Enriquez Jimenez, 25, 277 Ellenton Norman Park, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 1 with failure to stop for a stop sign, DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and driving without a valid license.
- Willie Morris Jr., 36, 7850 E. Washington Hwy, Monticello, Fla., was charged Jan. 1 with DUI, open container in vehicle, adult restraint law seat belt, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Bernardo Reyes Ambrosio, 18, 833 Circle Rd., was charged Jan. 1 with DUI, failure to stop for stop sign, open container in vehicle and driving without a valid license.
- Deanna Rose Foster, 23, 179 E. Bush St., Sale City, was charged Dec. 31 with failure to drive within a single lane and DUI.
- Jose Antonio Martinez, 49, 123 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 31 with improper turn, open container in vehicle and DUI.
- Gregory Neal Brown, 65, 10 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Dec. 31 with a probation violation, brake lights and turn signals required, operation of commercial vehicle without a valid license and unsecured load.
- Maria Buena Rafael, 54, 148 Dogwood Drive, was charged Dec. 30 with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within single lane.
- Ramire Feliciano Camilo, 39, 600 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 30 with illegal parking and DUI.
- Fabian Jose Reyes, 29, 589 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 18 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving without a valid license, open container in vehicle, DUI and due care.
- Cameron Lane Bruce, 20, 371 James Weaver Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 22 with DUI - drugs, failure to drive within single lane and driving without license on person.
- Christopher Leonard Evans, 43, 206 Adams St., Sparks, was charged Jan. 2 with speeding (78 mph in a 55 speed zone), unsafe operation of radio or telephone and DUI.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Kyle Thomas Walker, 29, 648 Wood Rd., Sparks, was charged Jan. 2 with DUI - drugs, possession of methamphetamine, failure to drive within a single lane and possession of firearm or knife during the commission/attempt to commit a crime.
- Bradley Steven Roberts, 19, 1825 Overlook Drive, was charged Jan. 4 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving without license on person, possession of meth and broken taillight.
- Luica Silvia Gonzales, 29, 123 Cherry St., was charged Dec. 31 with driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane and three counts of child restraint law - child seat safety belt.
- Kadasia R Garland, 18, 54 Chase Meadow Drive, Thomasville, was charged Dec. 31 with speeding - first offense and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Juilo Barajas-Dominquez, 45, 457 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 1 with failure to drive within single lane and no insurance.
- Justin Lane Hickey, 26, 216 21st Ave. N.E., was charged Jan. 3 with hit and run, duty of driver to stop at stop sign or return to scene of the accident, DUI and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Christopher Centeno, 30, 6886 S.W. Eighth St. Apt. D103, Miami, Fla., was charged Dec. 31 driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
- Cedric Antonio Edwards, 51, 611 First St. S.W., was charged Dec. 31 with taillights required, windshields and windshield wipers, tag light illumination required, DUI and open container in vehicle.
