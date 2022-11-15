Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Eddie Alexander Spence, 34, 3266 Old Adel Rd., was charged Nov. 14 with deposit account fraud.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Scott Martin Spencer, 49, 2301 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 12 with no tag lights, driving with a suspended license, probation violation and failure to appear.
- Juan Armando Vazquez-Ramirez, 29, 181 Booth Lane, Norman Park, was charged Nov. 12 with failure to appear and driving without a valid license.
- Prentice Eugene Merriweather III, 36, 239 Smokey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 13 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Adolfo Jose Lopez-Mejia, 39, 6062 Old Adel Rd., was charged Nov. 12 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
- Alexia Rena Coleman, 21, 1505 N. MLK Drive, Thomasville, was charged Nov. 11 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Stephanie Renee Davis, 39, 1612 Redfox Trail, Tifton, was charged Nov. 14 with simple battery.
