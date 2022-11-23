Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Christopher Dewayne Smith, 47, 2926 Tillman Rd., Berlin, was charged Nov. 22 with failure to drive within a single lane, no insurance, driving while tag is suspended and driving without a valid license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Rhonda Marie Sheffield, 51, 907 Poulan Shingler Rd., Poulan, was charged Nov. 22 with a probation violation.
- Denise Vazquez, 20, 411 11th Court S.E. was charged Nov. 23, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Stephen Paul Wood, 40, 185 Lee Ball Rd., Tifton, was charged Nov. 22 with theft by shoplifting.
- Joseph Robert Aracri, 23, 120 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged Nov. 22 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Travis Spencer Weeks Jr., 21, 347 Jasmine Lane, was charged Nov. 22 with a probation violation.
- Omer Brian Key, 50, 1811 D.H. Alderman Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 22 with two counts of aggravated stalking (family violence) and false imprisonment (family violence).
