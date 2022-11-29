Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- James Darrell Brackin, 63, 1708 First Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 28 with driving without a valid license.
- Patrick Allee Burke, 41, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 28 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, DUI, no insurance and failure to register vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Diego Alan Santana, 22, 1476 Ferrylake Rd., Tifton, was charged Nov. 28 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Juan Jiminez, 18, 611 Circle Rd., was charged Nov. 25 with battery - family violence (1st offense).
- Eddie James Rhodes III, 28, 1011 Vizcaya Lake Rd., Ocoee, Fla., was charged Nov. 27 with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer (felony), and theft by receiving stolen property. His additional traffic charges include driver to exercise due care, reckless driving, DUI-drugs, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, speeding and hit and run.
- Tyrone Marquise Stewart, 23, 3711 Blarney Drive, Orlando, Fla., was charged Nov. 27 with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Chanel Singleton, 17, 2535 Old Kent Circle, Kissimmee, Fla., was charged Nov. 27 trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Lakhia Nashay Sinclair, 18, 3940 W.D. Judge Drive, Orlando, Fla., was charged trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
- James Lomont Brown, 42, 4104 Tallokas Point Drive, was charged Nov. 25 with disorderly conduct, obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
- Deyner Escobar, 18, 1161 13th St. S.E., was charged Nov. 26 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
- Gustavo Torres, 22, 233 Blackyear Lane, was charged Nov. 25 with two counts of theft by taking and public drunkenness.
- Gary Olajuwon Lambright, 36, 1713 First Ave. S.E., received an additional charge Nov. 26 with criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (other than motor vehicle).
