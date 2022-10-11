Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Kenny Tyrone Green, 65, 603 First St. S.W., was charged Oct. 9 with tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Winston Dewayne Revels, 17, 131 Nell Ave., was charged Oct. 7 with theft by receiving stolen property.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Jarrett Jerrod French, 42, 1804 Overlook Drive, was charged Oct. 10 with eight counts of aggravated assault - family violence, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and kidnapping.
- Alexandria LaJoy Bonner, 22, 502 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 10 with failure to appear.
- Kelvonte L Battle, 22, 409 11th Court S.E., was charged Oct. 11 with failure to appear.
- Landeric Hadley, 31, 1312 Young St., Thomasville, was charged Oct. 11 with failure to appear.
- Joe Harold Burhan Jr., 37, 147 Ashley St., was charged Oct. 9 with battery - family violence.
- Felicia Bowman, 25, 680 Sumner Rd., was charged Oct. 8 with simple battery.
- Monrico Typez Robinson, 32, 159 Ruth St, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts of failure to appear, battery on an unborn child and battery - family violence (1st offense).
- Randy Clay Rowan, 41, 1162 Edward Warren Rd., Lenox, was charged Oct. 8 with aggravated assault.
- Holly Lynn Bitter, 34, 10470 U.S. Hwy. 19, Baconton, was charged Oct. 10 with possession of cocaine, bondsman off bond and violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (possession of alprazolam).
- Jennifer Sue Brown, 47, 198 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 5 with burglary - 1st degree (felony) and possession of methamphetamine.
