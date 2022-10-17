Arrests
• Efrain Hernandez, 42, 162 Stiner Rd., was charged Oct. 8 with driving without a valid license, improper tag display and no brake lights.
• Terry Dale Webb, 62, 4358 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 13 with open container (2nd offense city statue), adult restraint law seat belt (18 and older) and DUI (2nd offense).
• Daniel Cory Wilson, 37, 367 John Vickers Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 14 with a probation violation.
• Jasmine Lynne Lindsey, 31, 2503 R.L. Sears Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with driving while license suspended and window tint violation.
• Lawrence Lester Wise, 63, 146 Elm St., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with simple assault — family violence.
• Xavier Anthony Bridges, 35, 1002 10th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 11 with simple assault — family violence.
• Lorianna Phillips, 25, 1709 Bellview Ave., Tifton, was charged Oct. 7 with a probation violation.
• Shaka Copeland, 26, 218 S. Ticknor Rd., Doerun, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.
• Monique Hillsman, 39, 1309 S. Vanburen St., Albany, was charged Oct. 12 with two counts of failure to appear.
• Johtaveous Dewayne Johnson Jr., 19, 132 Ashley Rd., was charged Oct. 12 with driving while license suspended and speeding — first offense (71 mph in a 55 mph zone).
• Elizabeth Daphne Walker, 36, 1271 Bob Taylor Rd., was charged Oct. 12 with possession of cocaine, DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Jamaya Marquita Johnson, 21, 495 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
• Toni Laken Barden, 28, 577 Eddings Rd., Coolidge, was charged Oct. 9 with DUI, driver exercise due care and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Patrick Larenzo Roberts, 42, 417 Eighth St. S.W., was charged Oct. 8 with DUI, driver exercise due care and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Ricardo Simon Galarza-Cordova, 43, 1407 Veal Rd. Lot 15, Tifton, was charged Oct.12 with a probation violation.
• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 44, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 13 with failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court.
• Ruth Ann Harris, 57, 303 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Oct. 4 with disorderly conduct.
• Funterious Earl Copeland, 30, 522 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 7 with contempt of court and a bench warrant.
• Travis Centel Harris, 43, 709 Seventh St. N.W., was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.
• Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 25, 325 Pine Trail Rd., was charged Oct. 12 with two counts of failure to appear.
• Calvin Bernard Harrison, 52, 1284 Hwy. 270 W., Doerun, was charged Oct. 11 with open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended, DUI and failure to obey traffic control device.
• Jose Luis Mendoza-Garcia, 32, 210 Las Vegas Lane, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with a probation violation.
• Kenny Tyrone Green, 65, 603 First St. S.W., was charged Oct. 9 with tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Winston Dewayne Revels, 17, 131 Nell Ave., was charged Oct. 7 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jeanatte Nicole Leaf, 47, 13876 Hwy. 125 N., Tifton, was charged Oct. 7 with a probation violation.
• Jermey Deshaun Murray Sr., 39, 502 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 8 with disorderly conduct and a probation violation.
• Brenda Aguilar, 21, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 8 with a probation violation
• Melanie Jade Wiley, 38, 226 Tallokas St., was charged Oct. 12 with theft by taking.
• Robert Ross Marlowe Jr., 69, 1416 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Oct. 13 with failure to appear.
• Alexandria La Joy Bonner, 22, 502 27th St. S.E. Apt. 3, was charged Oct. 10 with failure to appear.
• Sabrina Kay Stevenson, 46, 550 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 10 with failure to appear.
• Dexter Alexander Davis, 22, 230 Wood Ave., Pavo, was charged Oct. 4 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Edwa srd Freeman Dean, 45, 920 Second St. S.E., was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Matarious Rashun Mackeroy, 32, 1450 River St., Blakely, was charged Oct. 9 with failure to appear.
• Dequin Rogers, 33, 507 Beech St., Tifton, was charged Oct. 7 with failure to appear.
• Jamari Dominique Smith, 28, Moultrie, was charged Oct. 9 with a probation violation.
• John David Lewis, 62, 3209 Sylvester Drive, was charged Oct. 12 with disorderly conduct.
• Miranda Michell Davis, 44, 128 Flint Drive, was charged Oct. 13 with two probation violations.
• Elmar Torres-Rodrigues, 23, 2775 Ellenton Norman Park Rd., was charged Oct. 13 with failure to appear.
• Donald Lucius Jordan, 64, 100 Tequesta Trail, Georgetown, Fla., was charged Oct. 11 with failure to appear.
• Christopher Ryan Gay, 28, 229 Hidden Acres, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation and theft by taking — felony.
• Bradley John Bishop, 33, 295 Carters Mill Rd., was charged Oct. 11 with forgery — 4th degree, theft by receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
• Jarrett Jerrod French, 42, 1804 Overlook Drive, was charged Oct. 10 with eight counts of aggravated assault — family violence, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and kidnapping.
• Alexandria LaJoy Bonner, 22, 502 27th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 10 with failure to appear.
• Kelvonte L Battle, 22, 409 11th Court S.E., was charged Oct. 11 with failure to appear.
• Landeric Hadley, 31, 1312 Young St., Thomasville, was charged Oct. 11 with failure to appear.
• Joe Harold Burhan Jr., 37, 147 Ashley St., was charged Oct. 9 with battery — family violence.
• Felicia Bowman, 25, 680 Sumner Rd., was charged Oct. 8 with simple battery.
• Monrico Typez Robinson, 32, 159 Ruth St, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts of failure to appear, battery on an unborn child and battery — family violence (1st offense).
• Randy Clay Rowan, 41, 1162 Edward Warren Rd., Lenox, was charged Oct. 8 with aggravated assault.
• Holly Lynn Bitter, 34, 10470 U.S. Hwy. 19, Baconton, was charged Oct. 10 with possession of cocaine, bondsman off bond and violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (possession of alprazolam)
• Jennifer Sue Brown, 47, 198 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 5 with burglary — 1st degree (felony) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Angline Denis Birdine, 42, 206 Gay Ave, Albany., was charged sOct. 1 with a probation violation.
• Iberto Sanchez, 21, 206 Cedar St., was charged Oct. 4 with driving without license. • Juan Luis Terrazaz, 50, 363 Mac Massy Rd. Lot 7, was charged Oct. 5 with speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph work zone) and driving without license
• Rakim Richard Sharpe, 30, 612 E. Fourth St. Apt. E, Adel, was charged Oct. 4 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
