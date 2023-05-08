MOULTRIE – A Moultrie man faces multiple charges following a Saturday sexual assault incident, authorities said.
Colquitt County deputies responded to the area of 100 block of Sardis Church Road Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. following reports of a sexual assault.
The victim and suspect were walking into the woods behind a nearby gas station when the suspect attempted to force himself on the female victim, Investigator Ronald Jordan with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division said Monday afternoon.
He said the victim was able to fight the suspect off and flee to the gas station for help, but her neck was injured.
The individuals were traveling through the wood path as a shortcut to a close neighborhood where the suspect was planning to visit someone to borrow money, Jordan explained.
The 28-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit rape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.