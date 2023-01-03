MOULTRIE, Ga. – Renovations and demolitions to Willie J. Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Junior High School could start within the next five years if voters approve the Colquitt County School Districts' upcoming ESPLOST.
“Since the fall of the ’21-22 school year, the Board of Education has been working with Altman + Barrett Architects to look at options for addressing both the age of the school buildings and the size in relation to enrollment. A complete facilities review was conducted. The architectural engineers and the BOE members evaluated building ages, infrastructure needs, enrollment growth or decline, and other facility maintenance and use issues,” the district’s chief communication officer, Angela Hobby, said by email Tuesday.
The facilities projects will be funded by the district's upcoming ESPLOST – Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax – funds. The district’s current ESPLOST funds will expire in September 2023, while the new plan (if approved by voters) will be in effect from 2023 until 2028.
Altman + Barrett architects proposed in February 2022 to either move C. A Gray Junior High School across the street from Colquitt County High School or demolish part of it and construct a new building on the current site, The Observer previously reported.
The other proposals at the time included demolition and other minor renovations at Willie J. Williams Middle School and a complete replacement of Norman Park Elementary School.
During the April 2022 BoE meeting, Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced to the board that construction at Charlie A. Gray Junior High School would be ineligible for total state funding. The state provides funding for renovations and new buildings or schools based on a formula that includes the number of available instructional units (classrooms) and the age of the building.
Hobby said C.A. Gray has some buildings that were built in the early 2000s making those buildings ineligible for any funding to replace at this time. They would not become eligible for any state building funds for several years.
The CCSD released a statement later saying, “For this reason, the (BoE) will move on to the next identified priorities in the facilities reviews process and work on a plan to address those areas of need at this time.”
The architects have since presented different options that were considered by the board. The options were also discussed with staff and faculty, parents and the community. There were several community meetings, online feedback opportunities for the presentations, and several presentations at BOE meetings throughout the year.
“After about a year of evaluating options, the board has decided on the plan to remove the oldest buildings at C.A. Gray, six of which were built in 1959; remove the old wing at W.J. Williams built in 1962, and replace it with a new wing of 16 classrooms,; and to expand the cafeteria at Willie J. Williams to accommodate the enrollment at the school. A new paved parking area will also be added, which will allow school drop-off traffic to move off the main road, and add parking for events at the stadium and the Art Center,” Hobby explained.
The board has also decided that ninth-grade students will be better served in a grades 9-12 setting at Colquitt County High School while eighth-grade students continue to be served on the campus of the existing C.A. Gray Middle School facility, henceforth to be identified in the local facility plan as C.A. Gray 8th Grade Academy or such other name may be chosen by the Colquitt County Board of Education, according to the documents presented during the board's December meeting.
The CCSD held its first public hearing on the plans during the December meeting. No one came forward to be heard. A second public hearing will be held during the next scheduled BoE meeting on Monday, Jan. 30. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m.
The projects will begin based on the ESPLOST vote, but the district hopes to start them between the late fall of 2023 and the summer of 2024.
The district is currently focusing on six elementary schools that have been approved for capital outlay renovation projects. Those projects are in the bidding phase now and will begin this summer.
Looking ahead, once the projects at Williams and Gray are complete, the CCSD will focus on the K-5 schools, as there are multiple campuses with 79 classrooms built between 1956 and 1964, the school system said.
A complete list of facility priorities that will utilize the 2023-2028 EPLOST funds, if approved, is located on the district website, including project size, scope, and estimated cost. The CCSD website also lists HVAC, paint, and flooring capital outlay projects for the six elementary schools. The projects are eligible for partial funding assistance from the Georgia Department of Education and will be completed over a five-year period.
