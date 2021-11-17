The Dollar General store on First Avenue Southeast near Veterans Parkway is collecting jackets, coats and other winter clothing through Dec. 15. Both new and used coats will be accepted. Store staff will use the following week to clean used garments, then the donations will be given away at an event on Dec. 23. From left are store manager Polly McGraw and employees Amie Monita and Tabitha Beck. Not shown are employees Lashona Kirk and Jean Harris.