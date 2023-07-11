MOULTRIE – A Moultrie man is facing obstruction and drug charges after an investigator found narcotics in his vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department - Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Ivon Folsom initiated a traffic stop on Sylvester Drive but the car turned onto 30th Avenue Northwest before it stopped.
“The driver of the vehicle came to a stop, opened the driver door and took off on foot,” Folsom said Monday afternoon. He chased the driver and used his Taser to end the pursuit.
The 34-year-old male suspect was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, no tail lights and possession of meth.
Based on the route the suspect chose to try to evade police, Folsom determined he was trying to flee to his residence on 29th Avenue Northwest. A search warrant was later executed there.
Investigators found approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana in the incident; law enforcement reports didn't make it clear what of that was found in the vehicle and what was found in the residence. A gun was seized at the home.
