If you love plants that provide gorgeous color, texture, and interest in the garden without much fuss, it’s time to add shrubs to your space. Shrubs serve as an understory plant, providing transitions in the landscape from towering trees to flower beds to lawns. They’re terrific multi-purpose plants, creating privacy when planted as hedges or filling foundations with color and texture. And shrubs add multi-season interest, whether they’re evergreen, burst into bloom in spring, or show off beautiful bark in winter.
Many shrubs provide food and shelter for wildlife, an added perk if you’ve taken up birding during the pandemic or simply enjoy sharing your garden with feathered and furry friends. There are even shrubs suited for challenging garden spaces, like deep shade or small spaces. Furthermore, shrubs can provide beautiful blooms and fabulous foliage for your garden-to-vase arrangements to create your own stunning homegrown bouquets. When choosing a shrub, pay attention to its “mature size”—and give it plenty of room to grow.
With more time spent at home, you may want to add a bit of a buffer between you and your neighbors. After all, sometimes you want to spend time in the garden without interruption, whether you need to move your office outside for a change of scenery or simply want to relax with a good book. “Good fences make good neighbors,” as Robert Frost attests. While privacy fences can be pricey and unsightly, shrubs make an aesthetically pleasing, environmentally sound addition to landscapes—helping you achieve your goals of privacy. Often, gardeners think of conifers as the only solution for creating a privacy hedge. But think outside the box and explore new shrub varieties.
If creating privacy is your goal, try these plants. Southern Living® Coppertop® Sweet Viburnum which features brilliant, dark maroon to copper new growth that reappears after each pruning, providing season-long interest. Grows 8-10 feet tall and 5-6 feet wide. Full sun. USDA zones 7b-10b.
Southern Living® ‘Stellar Ruby’ Magnolia with naturally dense foliage and pinkish to ruby-red, banana-scented flowers appear in spring and again in fall, making this a good choice for a beautiful, fragrant privacy screen. Grows 10-15 feet tall and 6-8 feet wide. Full to part-sun. USDA zones 7a to 9b.
First Editions® Berry White® Panicle Hydrangea with strong, upright stems support large, cone-shaped flower panicles that begin blooming white, maturing to dark pink. The panicles change color from the bottom up, providing a pretty show as a privacy hedge. Grows 6-7 feet tall and 4-5 feet wide. Full to part-sun. USDA zones 3-8.
First Editions® Standing Ovation™ Serviceberry which is covered in pretty white flowers in spring that turns into edible berries in June, this is an ideal shrub for creating privacy in a foodscape. The dark green leaves mature to red and orange in autumn, adding seasonal interest. Grows 15 feet tall and 4 feet wide. Full sun. USDA zones 2-8.
If you garden in a small space, like a patio or balcony, or if your yard is more postage-stamp-size than a sprawling estate, you might think about these small-but-mighty shrubs to add an instant “thriller” to a container or to brighten a narrow entryway. Southern Living® Plant Collection/Sunset® Plant Collection Diamond Spire® Gardenia, Southern Living® Plant Collection/Sunset® Plant Collection DownHome Harvest™ ‘Little Miss Figgy’ Fig, and Easy Elegance® Little Mischief Rose are good choices.
Some garden spaces are tricky, like deeply shaded areas under trees or along with buildings and fences that cast shadows. Often, these areas need brightening to avoid drabness—and to prevent erosion. Look for shrubs that tolerate deep shade such as Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Shrubs Sprinter® Boxwood, Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Shrubs North Star® Boxwood, First Editions® BananAppeal® Small Anise Tree, and First Editions® Pink Frost Florida Anise Tree.
When planting shrubs, dig a hole at least twice as wide as the container and deep enough that the top of the root ball sits just slightly above ground level. Amend soil with compost as needed, and make sure the site drains well to keep roots healthy.
If you’re tired of the “meatball” shrubs builders add to landscapes around new homes, you’ll love the diverse, gorgeous varieties available to dress up foundation plantings. Shrubs can provide so much more interest and pleasure than just hiding foundations. Choose varieties that offer beautiful color, fragrance, and seasonal interest, too, while still maintaining a well-behaved habit.
Such choices include but not limited to Southern Living® Plant Collection/Sunset® Plant Collection Fool Proof™ Gardenia, First Editions® Crimson Fire™ Fringe Flower, and Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Shrubs Very Fine Wine™ Weigela.
One of the best uses for shrubs is their ability to add multi-season interest to your garden. Whether you choose an evergreen that adds pretty texture, a deciduous shrub with gorgeous autumn foliage, a beautifully blooming shrub that adds pops of color both to your garden and your vase, or a shrub with interesting structure and bark for winter interest, choose varieties that extend your garden’s beauty throughout all the seasons. And for next week, Happy Valentine’s Day!!!
This fact sheet is provided as an educational service of the National Garden Bureau (www.ngb.org/choosing-shrubs-why-and-how).
