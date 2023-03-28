Recreation Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has canceled its Executive Committee meeting scheduled for April 12.
The Authority’s board of directors will meet 7:30 a.m. April 26 at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
NAMI Night
Casey Corbin, CADC-II of From Good to Great Counseling, Coaching and Consulting, will speak on “The Fix for Addicted Neurobiology” during NAMI Night, the monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Tuesday, April 4, at the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Refreshments start at 5:30 p.m., a short survey at 5:45 and speakers at 6:00.
