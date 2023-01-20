MOULTRIE, Ga. — Juvenile Court Judge William McIntosh, left, swears in Nicole Gatlin as a CASA volunteer in a recent ceremony.
The CASA Kids volunteer program, a program of Never Lost, is a long-term commitment to serve as the Court Appointed Special Advocate for a child or young adult in foster care. After completion of a nationally accredited training program, volunteers are appointed by a local judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court, observing and reporting on health, safety, home care and emotional behaviors.
The next CASA training will be in February. Anyone interested in the program can email volunteer@neverlost.org or visit the website www.neverlost.org/volunteer for more information.
