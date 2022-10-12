MOULTRIE — Laurie Gay has been named publisher of the Moultrie Observer, Valdosta Daily Times, Tifton Gazette and Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
Gay is a newspaper veteran with more than three decades of experience, all in South Georgia.
She began her career at the Moultrie Observer, at her hometown newspaper, and over the years has served as an advertising representative, advertising director, general manager overseeing multiple operations to now assuming the role of publisher for CNHI’s South Georgia newspaper group.
Gay said, “There is nothing quite like serving communities you love through your local newspaper. South Georgia is an amazing place to live, work and raise a family. Through the local paper we are able to tell the great stories of the people who are proud to call this place home.
“We know that in so many ways small businesses are the backbone of any community and being able to help people grow their businesses through effective advertising and marketing campaigns is beyond rewarding.”
Gay added, “Our goal is to build strong community connections and be a partner in growth and development.”
Outgoing publisher Jack Robb, who announced his retirement this week, said, “After 36 incredible years of working in the newspaper industry, I’ve decided it is time to retire. I am looking forward to relaxing and spending quality time with my wife and our daughter.
“I am grateful to have had this experience. I met so many wonderful people and formed great working relationships. I know the newspapers will be in great hands with Laurie Gay as publisher. I have high hopes for her and trust that she will lead well with her 30 years of experience, her creativity and her dedication to customers and the community.”
Gay begins her new role immediately.
The Moultrie Obsserver is a CNHI, LLC newspaper. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in 22 states.
