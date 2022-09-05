MOULTRIE, Ga. — Legacy Village at Park Regency has named Amanda Howell, RN as executive director over the Moultrie assisted living and memory care community.
Howell has more than a decade of experience in the healthcare field and has a passion for serving the elderly, a role that she assumed when caring for her ailing grandfather six years ago.
“I have always had a passion for working with seniors,” said Howell. “I look forward to continuing to provide wonderful experiences as I continue to get to know the residents, family members, and team members at Legacy Village at Park Regency.”
Howell is a registered nurse and also holds a degree in medical assisting. In her nursing role, she has served patients of various ages and medical needs at Georgia area medical facilities.
“Amanda is the perfect fit to serve this community as executive director,” said Bryan Cook, President and Co-Founder of Legacy Senior Living. “She brings devotion, professional expertise, and loving compassion to the residents and families of our community.”
Howell currently resides in Moultrie with her two daughters, McKenzie and Marley, and their cat, Chewy. When she isn’t spending time with residents at Legacy Village at Park Regency, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, and cooking. One day, she hopes to visit all 50 states with her daughters.
