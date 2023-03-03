MOULTRIE, Ga. — Enjoy an evening of food, fun, and fundraising as you help solve the “Murder of the Loaded Librarian” on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, 204 Fifth St. S.E.
As a CSI wannabe, the local Vice Squad will recruit attendees — unofficially, of course — to help investigate a possible homicide. The audience will attend, incognito, the “Reading of the Will'' of Ms. Lotta Bux, filthy rich trillionaire and creator of the Library Paste Barbecue Sauce fortune to gather clues.
Desserts “to die for,” along with gourmet coffee and tea, will be provided as food for thought. Prizes will be awarded to the person who solves the crime.
The event, a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, will showcase community leaders as the actors:
- Beth Bates, director of development, Moultrie YMCA, as Madonna Bux.
- Quenton Bates, Personal Finance & Tax Service, as Heathcliff Bux.
- Chas Cannon, Colquitt County administrator and GA House District 12 representative, as Indy Kowalski.
- Paul Herndon, auctioneer and agent, Rowell Auctions, as Rocky Stallion.
- Adelia Ladson, copywriter at BUDK, as Jane Bronte.
- Sean Ladson, police chief of the Moultrie Police Department, as Lt. Clueseau.
- Norma McKellar, retired Moultrie Library children’s librarian, as Nurse Hatchet.
- Clay Newton, a frequent member of local community theater, as Porky Prudhomme.
- John Peters Jr., chief lending officer, Georgia Bank & Trust, as The Dude.
- Hugh Ward, pastor emeritus of First Presbyterian Church and chaplain of the Colquitt Regional Medical Center, as Mason Rumpole.
Individual tickets are $25 or $40 for couples. They are available at the library at 204 Fifth St. S.E. in Moultrie. Tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, call 229-985-6540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.