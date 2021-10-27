Moultrie Bank and Trust coming to Veterans Parkway

Moultrie Bank and Trust has found its new home. The bank, now being organized, will start serving clients in Spring 2022. It will be located at 500 Veterans Parkway North in Moultrie. From left, Chief Lending Officer John Peters, President & CEO Donna Lott, and Chief Financial Officer Collin Batchelor stand beside a sign at that location. A public stock sale will start in December.

 Moultrie Bank and Trust

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Bank and Trust has found its new home. The bank, now being organized, will start serving clients in Spring 2022. It will be located at 500 Veterans Parkway North in Moultrie. From left, Chief Lending Officer John Peters, President & CEO Donna Lott, and Chief Financial Officer Collin Batchelor stand beside a sign at that location. A public stock sale will start in December.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you