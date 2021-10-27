MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Bank and Trust has found its new home. The bank, now being organized, will start serving clients in Spring 2022. It will be located at 500 Veterans Parkway North in Moultrie. From left, Chief Lending Officer John Peters, President & CEO Donna Lott, and Chief Financial Officer Collin Batchelor stand beside a sign at that location. A public stock sale will start in December.
Moultrie Bank and Trust coming to Veterans Parkway
Obituaries
Albert Lee Bunn, 88, of Ellenton, Ga, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
James Michael Rogers, 57, of Doerun, passed away, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Daniels Aldridge, 69, of Moultrie, passed away, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
