  • Matthew Brown

Harold McMurphy and his niece Melissa Holt speak about the severe storm that passed through the area where Elli Mae's Kountry Cafe is located off Hwy. 133.

Harold McMurphy and his niece Melissa Holt speak about the severe storm that passed through the area where Elli Mae's Kountry Cafe is located off Hwy. 133.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you