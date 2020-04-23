SALE CITY [mdash]Daniel Jackson Baker, Jr., 95, of Sale City, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Oakview Cemetery. Born February 3, 1925 in Colquitt County, GA, Mr. Baker was the son of the late Daniel Jackson Baker, Sr. and Len…
MOULTRIE [mdash]Michael Little, 43, of Moultrie, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
