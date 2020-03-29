MOULTRIE, Ga. – According to the Colquitt Regional Medical Center, 11 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of the 125 tests performed this far, 47 cases have been negative and 67 are pending.
“We urge the public to continue following CDC recommendations of social distancing, frequently washing hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces/objects. Colquitt Regional is actively monitoring this evolving situation through daily briefings and will continue to update with the latest information,” said Colquitt Regional on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.