Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 99F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.