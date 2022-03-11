ATLANTA (AP) — Emergency medical crews and firefighters checking a stalled vehicle on a downtown Atlanta interstate early Friday found a car riddled with bullets and two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom died.
The car, with gunshot holes visible on the exterior, was blocking a lane of traffic when authorities pulled up around 4 a.m. near an exit on Interstate 75/85, news outlets reported.
It was not immediately clear what had happened, but authorities said a passenger was dead and the driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Their identities were not immediately released.
Investigators placed multiple markers on the highway and it took more than three hours for the busy interstate to fully reopen. Traffic was backed up for miles.
Video from traffic cameras could help detectives determine what happened, Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.
“We will work through all of that to see what surveillance evidence will be in play,” he said. “But at this time, we are working with a substantial amount of ballistic evidence, and we’re also trying to track down anyone who might have heard anything or might have observed anything in reference to this incident.”
Two guns were found at the scene, Woolfolk said.
